$150,000 “Big Money” Winning Powerball Ticket Sold In New York

Monday's Powerball drawing was very lucky for a couple of lottery players in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were three "Big Money" winning tickets sold in New York from last night's Powerball drawing including one ticket that won $150,000.

Three tickets matched four out of five numbers and also had the Powerball number which means that won the 3rd place prize of $50,000.

One of those tickets also had the Powerplay which was 3x the prize amount so it won $150,000.

Monday's winning Powerball numbers were: 3-21-24-34-46 with a Powerball of 09.

No one claimed the grand prize so the jackpot for Wednesday's Powerball drawing is up to $113 million dollars.

You might want to make a trip out to Newburgh, New York to get your next Powerball ticket. There is one store out there that might be the luckiest place to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.

"Smokes 4 Less" sold 6 "Big Money" winning lottery tickets in October alone and is known for selling winning tickets. The store has also sold 6 million dollar winning Powerball tickets since November 2023.

So if you are looking to hit it big, it might be worth making the drive out to Newburgh and stopping by and get your next ticket from "Smokes 4 Less"

You can get directions to the store HERE.

If you don't want to drive out there, just know that 7-11 has been the luckiest place to buy lottery tickets in New York since 2016. Since then, the chain has sold over 2,000 "Big Money" winning tickets across the state.