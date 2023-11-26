Another “Big Money” Lottery Winner In New York

This weekend was another lucky weekend for someone in New York State.

While no one claimed the jackpots for the Mega Millions or the Powerball, there was one lucky "Big Money" winner from the Empire State.

According to the New York State lottery, there was one lucky "Big Money" winning Powerball ticket sold from Friday Night's drawing. That lucky ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number. That ticket won $50,000.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The winning numbers from Friday Night's Powerball were 27-33-63-66-68 with the Powerball of 09.

Looking ahead to this week, if you were to win either grand prize of the Mega Millions or Powerball you would be instantly in the Top 5 of the Largest Lottery jackpots ever won in New York State history.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $335 million dollars. The Powerball jackpot is up to $352 million dollars.

Here is a look at the Top 5 Largest Lottery Jackpots ever won in New York State.

5.$208 Million Dollars

Daniel Bruckner claimed the Mega Millions jackpot winning just a shade over $200 million dollars in December of 2011.

4. $319 Million Dollars

Seven co-workers from Albany pulled their money and had the winning ticket for the Mega Millions. They took home $319 million dollars in 2011.

Get our free mobile app

3. $326 Million Dollars

Harold Diamond held the record for the largest lottery jackpot in New York for seven years. He took home the Mega Millions jackpot in 2014.

2. $432 Million Dollars

This winning Mega Millions ticket was sold in September of 2021. The NY Lottery does not know who owns the tickets.

1. $476 Million Dollars

Johnnie Taylor took home the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing in April of 2023.

Any of those jackpots could definitely help some dreams come true. Remember if you plan on playing the lottery, play responsibly.

Luckiest Places To Buy Lottery Tickets These places have sold the most winning lottery tickets. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields

Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers These numbers come up the most often in the Mega Millions drawing. Gallery Credit: Dave Fields