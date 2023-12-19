New York Home To “Big Money” Lottery Winners

It was another lucky weekend for lottery players in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that there were several "Big Money" winning lottery tickets sold over the weekend.

There was one 3rd place-winning Mega Millions ticket sold from Friday Night's drawing. That ticket matched four out of five numbers and had the Mega Ball. That ticket was $10,000.

There were four "Big Money winning tickets sold in New York from Saturday's Powerball drawing. Each of those tickets matched four out of five numbers and also matched the Powerball number. Each one of those tickets won $50,000.

Check out the most commonly drawn Powerball numbers since 2012.

The Mega Millions jackpot is up to $41 million dollars for Tuesday's drawing. Here are the most commonly drawn Mega Millions numbers since 2012.

If you are looking for some extra help as well, here are the luckiest places to buy a lottery ticket in New York State.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning a big lottery jackpot, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.