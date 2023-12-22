These Are Western New York’s Worst Public Schools in 2023

As we get ready to close out 2023, there are certain lists that you don't want to land on.

One of those lists would be the "Worst Public School" list.

The website Niche.com put out the ranking of all the public schools in Western New York as we found out which schools were graded the worst in 2023.

As a parent, you want your child to go to a school that offers the best of the best. From the best teachers to the best college prep, to the best clubs and activities so that your child will be ready for what life has to throw at them.

Niche.com used six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.

We went to the niche.com rankings list and found the bottom-ranked schools in Western New York.

5. Tonawanda Middle/High School - With an overall grade of C+, Tonawanda middle/high school landed as the 5th worst school in Western New York. It got low grades for teachers, academics, and college prep.

4. P.S. 302 - Emerson School of Hospitality - High grades in diversity and health and safety weren't enough to pull Emerson off the bottom of the list. Low grades in Academics and college prep kept Emerson on the worst list. Overall Emerson had a grade of C+

3. P.S. 206 - South Park High School - South Park lands at number 3 on the list with an overall grade of C+. It got good marks for diversity and health and safety, but low marks for Academics and college prep.

2. P.S. 301 - Burgard High School - While Burgard got high marks for diversity and clubs and activities, it got grades of C- for academics and college prep. Its overall grade was a C.

The Worst School In Western New York Is:

P.S. 197 - Math Science Technology Preparatory School

1. P.S. 197 - Math Science Technology Preparatory School had an overall grade of C- making it the worst school in Western New York. Low grades in academics and college prep put the school at the bottom of the list.

