Western New York Restaurants Featured On Triple D

It is always cool to see your hometown on national TV. It is even better when you see a place that you love to eat at get featured by a superstar chef.

The good news is that the producers of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, aka Triple D, and celebrity chef Guy Fieri are fond of Western New York and have come to the Queen City to show off the amazing food we have to offer.

Here is a look at the restaurants in Western New York that have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

Located on Main Street in Buffalo, Lake Effect Diner is known for their homemade breakfast and lunches.

Located in North Tonawanda, Pizza Junction officially closed its doors in 2019. They were featured on the "PIZZA, PORK AND PAPRIKASH" episode during season 8 of Triple D.

Sophia's is known for their comfort food and was the perfect place for Guy to pop into and check out. They are currently located on Military Road in Buffalo.

Blackthorn was featured not once, but twice on Triple D. They were featured in the "Pub Grub" and "Home and Away" episodes of the show. Located on Seneca Street, you can order the "Triple D Platter" that features items from the show.

Located on Transit Road in East Amherst, Grover's was part of the "Dives Worth a Drive" that aired during Season 7. Their cheeseburger soup was featured on the show and when you walk in you will see a huge autographed poster of Guy.

Located in Lackawanna, Mulberry has been said to have some of the best wings in Buffalo. They are a favorite of Bills QB Josh Allen. Of course, they offer a lot more as Guy found out when he tried their lobster ravioli, hand-stuffed peppers, and lasagna

