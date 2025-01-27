5 Western New York Burger Places To Try In 2025

If you are already thinking about lunch or dinner, there is good news.

There are plenty of options to grab a great burger here in Western New York.

If you are craving a thick juicy burger with a side of fries, here are five spots that should be on your "Must Go To" list.

ROCK BURGER

There are currently three Rock Burger locations in Western New York. They are known for their smash burger where they take all your favorite ingredients and smash them into your burger. They also have a very Western New York feel to it as they name many of their burgers after location legends and locations in the 716.

ALLEN BURGER VENTURE

Located on Allen Street in Buffalo, The Allen Burger Venture has won several awards for best burgers in Buffalo. They offer a wide variety of burgers including a peanut butter one and a pulled pork one.

BUFFALO BROS BURGER

First opened as a food truck in 2017, this burger place opened its first brick-and-mortar store in Hamburg last year. They are known for smash burgers and offer a huge selection of burgers to choose from.

CAFE BAR MORIARTY

This cafe is part of Moriarty Butchers and you know the burgers are made fresh. The Cafe was opened in 2021 and has been treating Western New York to amazing burgers ever since.

GROVER'S BAR AND GRILL

Located in East Amherst, Grover's has won several local awards including being named the best burger in Buffalo. They offer plenty of options including a "Burger of the Week" option so there are numerous reasons to try Grover's for your next burger.

Where is your favorite place to grab a burger in Western New York? Let me know HERE.