West Nile Virus Cases In New York State

According to a report from the New York State Department of Health, there were two confirmed cases of West Nile virus in humans this month. One confirmed case was in Erie County while the other was in Onondaga County.

These were the first confirmed cases of the virus in humans so far in 2025.

According to health records, there have been several pools of mosquitoes that have tested positive for Wild Nile across New York.

Pools of positive mosquitoes have been found in Rockland and Suffolk counties along with several boroughs of New York City.

Is West Nile Virus Deadly In People?

Yes, while rare, West Nile Virus can be deadly for humans. Most symptoms occur from 3 to 14 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 150 people who are infected by West Nile Virus develop serious illnesses that could lead to death.

Is There A Cure For West Nile Virus?

At the time of this writing, there is no care for West Nile Virus. Doctors can treat the symptoms associated with West Nile Virus, but they cannot cure someone who is infected.

Some of the symptoms include: fever, headache, body aches, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash

