New York Home To Another “Big Money” Powerball Winner
It was another lucky night for Powerball players in New York State.
The New York State Lottery announced that one "Big Money" winning ticket was sold in the Empire State from Wednesday Night's Powerball drawing.
That ticket matched 4 out of 5 numbers and also had the Powerball number. That ticket won the 3rd place prize of $50,000.
No one claimed the grand prize from last night's drawing which means the jackpot for Saturday's Powerball drawing is now up to $77 million dollars.
Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were: 19-42-45-55-69 with a Powerball of 06.
READ MORE: MILLION DOLLAR WINNING MEGA MILLIONS TICKET SOLD IN NY
If you are looking for an edge when you buy your next lottery ticket. You might want to buy your tickets here.
Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am
These are the luckiest stores to buy lottery tickets in New York State.
The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold over 280 big winning tickets since 2012.
The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.
And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:
7-11
Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.
READ MORE: $9.6 MILLION DOLLAR WINNING LOTTERY TICKET SOLD IN NY
So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning the lottery, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.
Heck, you might even want to buy a ticket from each store chain to help your chances of winning.
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Mega Millions Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
Top 5 Most Commonly Drawn Powerball Numbers
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields
How To Protect Yourself And Your Money If You Win The Lottery
Gallery Credit: Traci Taylor