Crazy Waterspouts Caught On Video Along New York Shoreline

The weather was pretty good on Monday in New York but apparently, Mother Nature was having some fun along the Great Lakes.

Check out this Tweet that shows some Waterspouts moving along Lake Erie on Monday afternoon.

WHAT IS A WATERSPOUT?

A waterspout is a whirling column of air and water mist that come together.

WHAT KIND OF WATERSPOUTS ARE THERE?

According to NOAA.gov, there are two different types of Waterspouts. There are tornadic waterspouts that occur when the weather is prime for tornadoes. These waterspouts are basically tornadoes over water. The other type of waterspout is a fair-weather waterspout. These waterspouts are not connected with any type of foul weather. Fair weather waterspouts form in light wind conditions so they normally move very little. The above waterspouts in the video would be considered fair-weather waterspouts.

ARE WATERSPOUTS DANGEROUS?

Waterspouts are usually weaker than tornadoes and usually don't cause damage but they can be deadly if you are caught out in a boat by a waterspout. The best thing to do if you spy a waterspout while on the water is to turn 90 degrees away from the waterspout and move away.

According to several reports, there is a chance of waterspouts through Tuesday evening over parts of the Great Lakes region.



