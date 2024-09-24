WARNING: Increased Deer Activity Across New York

If you are out and about this weekend chances are you might see more deer along the roadways in New York.

Deer activity increases in New York during September, October, and November. As Fall approaches, deer will be more active looking for food, and mating season is also on the way.

Both of these reasons are why you can expect to see more deer out and about. Of course, that means there are more chances for accidents involving deer.

The good news is that there are some things that you can do that will lower your chances of getting into an accident while driving with a deer.

Here are 5 tips to use to avoid deer/vehicle accidents according to New York State's Department of Transportation.

1. If possible avoid driving around dawn or dusk. This is peak time for deer to be roaming and there is a chance there are more deer on the road.

2. At night, you should reduce your speed and use your high beams when possible while on the road.

3. Deers often travel in groups so if you see one deer, chances are there are more deer nearby. Use caution when driving past a deer near the side of the road.

4. Slow down when passing a deer. Deer tend to make quick movements and the deer could dart into the part of your vehicle.

5. If a deer does move into the path of your vehicle, do not try to swerve. Swerving can cause a vehicle-vehicle collision or cause the vehicle to strike a pedestrian or potentially deadly fixed object, such as a tree or utility pole. You should press firmly on your brakes and try to stop or slow down before a possible impact with the animal.

If you do hit a deer you need to contact your local police and report it.

