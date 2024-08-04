Open Letter To Walmart Shoppers In New York

Open Letter To Walmart Shoppers In New York

Getty Images

If you are heading out today or this weekend to stock on food and supplies, please don't be this person at Walmart.

With less and less workers behind the cash registers at Walmart, chances are when you go to check out, you end up using the self-checkouts.

READ MORE: 5 THINGS PEOPLE DO THAT ANNOY US

So if you are using the self-checkout, please don't do this. This happened to me the last several times that I went to shop at Walmart and it is VERY annoying.

People who are done using the self-checkout end up staying at the checkout area talking with someone. They are done, there is a line, but it seems like they don't care and they are going to take a checkout register and sit there and talk.

Once when I was in the checkout line, a lady ended up having her dog with her and after she was done checking out she was talking to the Walmart employee for like five minutes.

READ MORE: CONCERT PET PEEVES THAT REALLY ANNOY US

I don't mind if they chat, but the lady should of move out of the way to carry on their conversation. It WAS obvious that there was a line, and the employee should also have been respectful of the people in line and moved to the side with the lady to continue their talk.

New Jersey 101.5 FM logo
Get our free mobile app

So if you are out shopping and using the self-checkout, please scan and pack your items and move along. Let the other people who just want to get their groceries, go ahead and pay and go home!

16 Warning Signs That You're The Annoying Neighbor

If you do a handful of these habits, you are probably the annoying neighbor.

20 Common Ways We Annoy Our Mates

How Many Of These Are You Guilty Of?

Gallery Credit: Mikey Foley

8 Annoying Insects We Still Deal With During Fall In New York

Fall in Upstate New York is a time of beautiful colors, crisp air, and pumpkin-spiced everything. However, you still need to lookout for annoying bugs.

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Filed Under: Walmart, dave fields, people of Walmart, US
Categories: Contests, News in New York

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM