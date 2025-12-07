Now is the time to start planning ahead, because one of the biggest and busiest retail stores will be closing soon. Walmart announced that they will be shutting down their stores later this month.

Walmart To Close Its Doors In New York State

Walmart is one of the many retail stores, along with Target, BJ's Wholesale, and Costco that will be closing its stores in New York State before he end of the year.

All these retail stores will be closed on Chriistmas Day this year, which means if you are like me and wait until the last minute, you will need to plan on shopping no later than Christmas Eve day.

Many store will close early on Christmas Eve, so doubel check before you head out.

Stores In New York State Open On Christmas Day

The good news is that there will be some stores that will be open on Christmas for any last minute needs. Most of these stores will have special hours on Christmas morning. If you plan on heading out to any of these stores on Christma morning, double check their hours to make sure they will be open when you head out there. .

Here is a sample of some of the stores that will be open on Christmas

Denny’s :

IHOP :

Starbucks :

McDonald’s :

Bravo Italian Kitchen and BRIO Italian Grille :

Domino’s :

7-Eleven :

CVS :

Walgreens :

Many gas stations will also be open on Christmas Day for people traveling to be family and friends.