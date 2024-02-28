On January 23rd of this year, Walmart settled a class-action lawsuit that could end up putting some money in your pocket.

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 and claimed that Walmart customers were being misled by price stickers. The lawsuit claimed that

"Walmart falsely inflates product weight, mislabels the weight of bagged produce, overcharges on sold-by-weight clearance products and overcharges on sold-by-weight seafood products."

A settlement was approved by a judge earlier this year and if you shopped at Walmart you could be entitled to some of the $45 million dollar settlement money.

You could be entitled to cash payments of up to $25 without proof of purchase or up to $500 with documentation of purchases of weighted goods and bagged citrus.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

You should also receive a direct email notice if you were likely to have purchased weighted goods and bagged citrus, that will inform you of the settlement proceedings.

This is the first of two class-action lawsuits filed against Walmart over price change.

Get our free mobile app

Another class action lawsuit was filed this year claiming that the retail giant charges higher prices for products at the checkout stand than it advertises on its shelves.

10 Famous Movies That Led To Major Lawsuits

The Nastiest Lawsuits in Country Music History The music business is a high-stakes, high-risk venture, and it's not unusual for artists to wind up in court to defend their interests, as we'll see in this gallery of the nastiest country music lawsuits. Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker