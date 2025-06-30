Western New York is full of great restaurants, and now officials with Visit Buffalo Niagara have made it easy to find the best of the best.

This week, they announced a "Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail" guide which will direct tourists and locals alike to the best spots for Buffalo foods like Hot Dogs, Wings, Pastry Hearts, and Beef on Weck.

Of course, we know that if you ask 100 Western New Yorkers where to get the best "food" in any one category, you most likely will get 100 different answers, but this guide is a great start to highlighting all the amazing spots to eat in the 716.

Ultimate Buffalo Food Trail

Many of the restaurants featured on the trail are well-known. Places like Anchor Bar and Duff's for wings. Gene McCarthy’s and Wiechech's for Fish Fries, and of course Ted's for hot dogs.

There are even spots on the trail for people with a Sweet Tooth. Chrusciki Bakery and Eileen’s Bakery were hot spots for Buffalo's famous pastry hearts, and of course, Paula's landed a must-stop spot for peanut sticks.

Of course, that opens up the question of what other spots should be on the trail. Should Prohibition 20/20 and 290 Slide make it for their burgers? What about Margie's or Mandie's for a fish fry?

