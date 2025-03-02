Two Buffalo, New York Food Festivals Up For “Best Of” Award

The Buffalo food scene has gotten a lot of love once again in 2025.

Both the Taste of Buffalo and the National Buffalo Wing Festival are up for "Best of Awards" with USA Today's 10best competition.

USA Today gathers millions of votes from people from around the country to find the best in food, music, film, and more.

Two local food festivals are up for nominations and they need your vote.

Two Buffalo Food Festivals Up For "Best Of" Award

The Taste of Buffalo is once again up to win the "Best Of" City Food Festival. The Taste of Buffalo was named the 3rd best over City Food Festival in 2024 after winning the category in 2023.

This year's Taste of Buffalo, which is the largest 2-day food festival in the country, is set to take place July 12th and 13th this year.

You can vote for the Taste of Buffalo for Best City Food Festival by clicking HERE.

The other food festival up for "Best of" is the National Buffalo Wing Festival. They are nominated for best specialty food festival for the 3rd year in a row. Last year they placed 4th in the category.

This year the National Buffalo Wing Festival is moving back to Sahlen Field where it first started. For the past several years the event has been held at Highmark Stadium, the home of the Buffalo Bills.

This year's National Buffalo Wing Festival will be held on Labor Day weekend, August 30th and 31st.

You can vote for the National Buffalo Wing Festival for the best specialty by clicking HERE.

Voting for these two competitions ends on March 3rd and the winners should be announced on March 12th.