Avoid Answering Calls From These Area Codes In New York

Phone scams are increasing all over New York State and officials are urging residents to not answer calls from certain area codes if they don't know the person calling.

Most of us have our contacts saved in our phones so the person's name pops up when you call but sometimes you will see a call coming from an area code that you know.

You might end up picking it up because it could be the dentist's office or the new neighbor, but when you answer it, it turns out to be another scam or telemarketer calling.

If you want to avoid scam calls there are certain area codes in New York that you should not answer calls from. Just let them go to voicemail.

According to the website gobankingrates.com, there are three area codes in New York that scammers love to use so it looks like a local New York number is calling you.

Here are the three area codes in New York that you shouldn't answer phone calls from.

332 is an area code for New York City.

347 is an area code for New York City.

646 is the area code for Manhattan.

If you see an unknown number that is calling from one of these area codes, chances are that it is a scam phone call.

There are three phone scams that you need to be on the lookout for.

One-Ring Phone Calls - These calls only ring once and the scammer leaves a voicemail and gives you a number to call back. When you call back, they see to work for a creditable company and then try to get your personal information.

Traffic-Pumping Calls - While these calls don't cost you money directly, they lead to increased phone rates since carriers often outsource calls if they get a high volume. These scammers are making as many calls as possible to upcharge your carrier and in the long run, it can raise the amount you pay in phone charges.

Package Delivery Scams - These calls say a package you are waiting for, or maybe one didn't order is stuck in transit and they need your personal information to make sure the package gets to the correct owner. This is another way scammers are trying to get your personal information.

The best thing to do if you don't know the phone number is to let it go to voicemail. If you know the person, call them back, if you don't just ignore it.

