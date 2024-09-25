Should Tipping Be Outlawed In New York?

Getting rid of "Tipping" could make your next dining out experience e a lot better.

New York State is one of many states that allow business owners to pay servers less than minimum wage and allow tips collected by customers to make up the difference.

Currently, there are 8 states in America that have banned "tipped wages" which means that wait staff are paid the minimum wage, and if they are tipped that money is on top of their wages.

I think here in New York, tipping should be outlawed. Pay servers the minimum wage or more and take the burden off the customer to make sure the staff gets a livable wage.

The first argument will be that the price of dinner will go up. Yes, that is true but if the cost of your dinner goes up 10% and most people tip 15-20%, it will cost less to dine out.

The second argument is that wait staff won't work hard because they won't be rewarded for going above and beyond. I don't think that would be true. Servers would be getting paid more and that would attract more people into the business. If someone slacks off, there would be more people looking to take their job, so in my opinion, I think servers would be just as hard to keep their jobs.

The main reason I think outlawing tipping is that the dining experience would be enhanced. There would be no end of dinner awkwardness where you would have to figure out how much to leave for a tip. Plus the servers would also not have to a nervous about getting enough "tips" to pay their bills, they know they would be getting a set salary each and every day.

