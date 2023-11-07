These New York Towns Already Above Average For Snowfall This Year

The snow was flying this week across New York and that has led to an above-average start to the Winter season for some towns.

This week we saw an early start to snow in New York and it looks like towns along Lake Ontario ended up with some more snowfall than they are used to to start the month of November.

Last year, Buffalo led the way with snow in the major towns and cities in New York. At the end of the season, Buffalo had recorded just over 133 inches of snow. Placing the Western New York city well ahead of the other major towns in the state.

Here is how each city finished last year in the race for the Golden Snowball.

5th Rochester - 50.4 inches of snow.

4th Albany - 55.0 inches of snow.

3rd Binghamton - 61.5 inches of snow.

2nd Syracuse - 65.6 inches of snow.

Now that winter is here, the Golden Snowball contest has begun for 2023-24. Here is a look at where the cities stand as of this week.

Binghamton 0.6

Syracuse 0.5

Buffalo 0.4

Rochester 0.2

Albany 0.0

Of course, it is still very early, as we could see a pretty big snowstorm sweep through New York State that could really impact the current total. You can see what we are expecting HERE.

