Stores Open On Thanksgiving In New York State

If you plan on hosting Thanksgiving dinner at your home this year, you are being urged to shop early to make sure you have everything you need.

This year you won't have the chance to pick up any last-minute items on Thanksgiving as Walmart announced they will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

This is the 5th straight year that the giant retail will be closed on the US holiday.

There is some good news if you do end up needing some last-minute items for your Thanksgiving Day meal.

While Wegmans hasn't made an official announcement about their Thanksgiving hours, if they are the same as last year, the Rochester, New York, based grocery chain will be open until 4 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Another option will be Save A Lot. Their corporate office says stores will be open on Thanksgiving, but hours may vary by location.

Whole Foods And Tops Markets will also be open with modified hours on Thanksgiving Day.

You should double-check with the location nearest you for their Thanksgiving Day hours before heading out to do some last-minute shopping.

Stores that will be joining Walmart and will be closed on Thanksgiving include:

Aldi

BJ's Wholesale Club

Costco

Sam's Club

Target

Trader Joe's

The best bet to make sure that you have everything you need for Thanksgiving this year is to stock up before the big day.