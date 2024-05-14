Famous Hollywood Actor Attacked On Street In New York

Imagine you are walking down the street and out of nowhere someone comes up and punches you right in the face.

You would be stunned and confused but that is what happened to a Hollywood A-lister over the weekend.

Buscemi suffered bruising and swelling along with some bleeding from his left eye after the attack. He was treated at a nearby hospital and released shorty after being admitted.

According to police a stranger randomly approached the actor and hit him in the face. The NYPD put out a nameless statement on the assault and it was reporters from the New York Post who first reported the attack.

As of the time of this writing, Police have not yet made an arrest and are currently still investigating the assault.

You may know Buscemi from several movies like Fargo and Resviour Dogs as well as hit TV shows like 30 Rock and Boardwalk Empire.

He was born in Brooklyn and was a member of the NYFD before getting into acting.

