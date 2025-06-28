Homeowners in New York State could see a nice-sized check in their mailboxes very soon.

New York State has started to issue STAR Rebate checks for 2025.

What Is The STAR Rebate Program In New York State?

STAR stands for the "School Tax Relief" program. It is a program that started as a reduction in property taxes for certain homeowners in New York State. When the program first started, the rebate was applied before you paid taxes, but now it comes after, which is why the state issued you a check.

How Much Am I Getting Back From The STAR Rebate Program?

The amount you get back depends on where you live and your household income.

Most homeowners eligible for Basic STAR credit: Receive a check between $350 and $600.

Most seniors eligible for Enhanced STAR credit: Receive a check between $700 and $1,500.

When Is My STAR Rebate Check Coming?

New York State will start to issue checks in the month of July. These checks will be sent out based on where you live and which school district you are part of.

Checks are expected to be sent out between July and October.

You can see when you can expect to get your check HERE.

Who Is Getting STAR Rebate Checks In New York State?

According to the latest press release from New York State, nearly 3 million homeowners in New York State are part of the STAR program. The state will issue $2.2 billion dollars in STAR rebates this year.