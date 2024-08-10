SHOCKING: Popular Burger Place Closing In Western New York
On the heels of winning an award at this year's Taste of Buffalo, a local burger place announced they will be closing their doors this month.
Stack Burger which is located on Abbott Road in Lackawanna posted on their Facebook page that they will be shutting down after 9 years.
According to their post, their last day will be coming up next Friday, August 16th. There is some good news for burger fans.
The main chef Tony announced that he will soon be opening up a new restaurant called AJ's Place. In the message, it didn't say when the new restaurant will open or where it will be located.
Stack Burger recently won the "Best Handheld" item at this year's Taste of Buffalo. They have been located on Abbott Road for the past nine years. The owners of Stack Burger didn't say why they would be shutting down the restaurant.
In the message, they encouraged people to use gift cards before they closed their doors. They said they would try to issue refunds but could not guarantee that you would get your money back.
If you do love burgers, there are plenty of places across Western New York. One burger place that closed down earlier this year recently re-opened in a new location. Juicy Burger which was located in the Village of Hamburg recently re-opened in a new location in the old Lago 210 location at 4038 Hoover Road.
