First Of Its Kind Store Set To Open In Western New York

As we get through the dog days of Summer here in Western New York, one store is looking ahead.

I was driving near the McKinley Mall the other day when I saw the first sign of Fall here in the 716. Apparently, it is never too early to start planning for the next major Holiday.

I am not talking about Christmas or Thanksgiving, I am talking about Halloween. Yes, the first "Spirit" store has popped up here in Western New York.

The sign for the "Spirit Halloween" store is hanging up above the doors of the old Bed, Bath, and Beyond location inside the McKinley Mall.

Check out these photos I snapped from the parking lot.

Some people might call this the official end to the Summertime as people will now start thinking about what to wear for their Halloween costumes.

I noticed some workers inside the building putting together shelves and other displays. There was no sign on when the store will be open to the public.

So if you are "over" the hot and humid days here in Western New York, this is your sign that the Fall is right around the corner.

Of course, this is just the beginning. We all know that Spirit Stores will start popping up in old and abandoned stores just in time for Halloween.

Up next, we will be waiting for the Christmas displays to start popping up in the 716.

