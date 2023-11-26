WATCH OUT: Biggest Speed Traps In Western New York

The long Thanksgiving Day weekend continues and police are out and about all over Western New York.

Along with the New York State Troopers who have increased patrols and checkpoints this weekend, there are some areas in the 716 where you better watch your speed.

EXTRA: NYS TROOPERS INCREASE ACTIVITY OVER THANKSGIVING WEEKEND

Here are some of the biggest speed traps in Western New York according to the website speedtrap.org. If you want to add to the list, just send us a note using our App.

1. Inbound 33 near the 198 split. It is only 55 mph here and police tend to sit and wait in the morning and midday hours

2. 290 Near Sheridan Drive exit - If you have ever been on the 290, you usually see a trooper in the turnaround area near the main street exits.

3. Niagara Falls Blvd near the Wurlitzer building - Police like to sit in the old Niagara gutter parking lot behind the bushes shooting radar at the traffic going southbound.

4. Transit road and Southwestern - Police will sit here by the bridge looking for speeders

5. 190 South near the Smith Street exit - Police will sit in the grass in between the exit and entrance ramp.

6. 190 North near the Peace Bridge - Police will sit near the pump station

7. Niagara Falls Blvd near Kenmore Ave. - The speed limit is 35 and police will sit there waiting for speeders.

Of course, these are just some of the speed traps you will see around Western New York. The best way to not get a speeding ticket is to just go the speed limit.

