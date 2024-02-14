SLOW DOWN: Biggest Speed Traps Around Buffalo New York

The warm weather continues across Western New York this week and that means you might want to get out and about.

If you plan on taking a drive or two to enjoy the nice weather, just be careful when you put the pedal to the metal.

Here is a look at the best-known speed traps around Western New York according to the website speedtrap.org.

1. Inbound 33 near the 198 split. It is only 55 mph here and police tend to sit and wait in the morning and midday hours

Google Maps

2. 290 Near Sheridan Drive exit - If you have ever been on the 290, you usually see a trooper in the turnaround area near the main street exits.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

3. Niagara Falls Blvd near the Wurlitzer building - Police like to sit in the old Niagara gutter parking lot behind the bushes shooting radar at the traffic going southbound.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

4. Transit road and Southwestern - Police will sit here by the bridge looking for speeders

Photo Credit: Google Maps

5. 190 South near the Smith Street exit - Police will sit in the grass in between the exit and entrance ramp.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

6. 190 North near the Peace Bridge - Police will sit near the pump station

Photo Credit: Google Maps

7. Niagara Falls Blvd near Kenmore Ave. - The speed limit is 35 and police will sit there waiting for speeders.

Photo Credit: Google Maps

Of course, these are just some of the speed traps you will see around Western New York. The best way to not get a speeding ticket is to just go the speed limit.

