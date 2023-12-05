Scary Car/Snow Plow Accident In New York Caught On Tape

The first major snow event of the winter took place last week and people have to remember how to drive in the snow.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted out a video of an accident involving a car and snowplow that happened in Rochester.

The car was trying to pass the snowplow on the right and ended up causing an accident.

The best thing to do this winter is to make sure that you give snowplows plenty of space when they are on the roads. You should be very careful when you try to pass and make sure not to tailgate the plows as well.

The New York State Thruway Authority has some helpful tips for drivers when they are on the road alongside a snowplow this winter.

WHILE DRIVING NEAR A SNOWPLOW: If you find yourself behind a snowplow, stay behind it until it’s safe to pass. Remember, a snowplow driver has a limited field of vision. Stay back (15 car lengths) until you’re sure it is safe to pass or until the plow pulls off the road.

Remember that the road in front of the plow is usually in much worse condition than the roadway behind the plow. Plows will typically travel under 35 miles per hour and there is always a temptation to pass them.

Allow plenty of room when passing a snowplow. Do not cut back into the lane ahead of the truck too quickly since the plow extends several feet ahead of the truck. Some snowplows are equipped with a “wing plow,” extending off the side of the truck

This winter when the roads are snow-covered or the snow is falling make sure to take it slow and give yourself plenty of space between you and other vehicles on the road.

