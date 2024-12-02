UPDATE: Snow Totals Are Staggering Across New York
Here are snow totals as of 12/2/24 at 10 am.
The first major snowstorm of the season has left plenty of snow across parts of Western New York.
The lake effect snowstorm has hit the Southern Tier and Southtowns pretty hard while leaving much of the Northtowns with just a dusting.
Here is a look at some snow totals from this weekend as of 5 am according to WGRZ
Cattaraugus County
- Perrysburg, 37.6 inches
- Cattaraugus, 29.0 inches
- South Dayton, 21.0 inches
- West Valley, 19.7 inches
- Yorkshire, 15 inches
- Cassadaga, 34.9 inches
- Dunkirk, 32.0 inches
Chautauqua County
- Mayville, 30.0 inches
- Dewittville, 27.5 inches
- Silver Creek, 24.0 inches
- Fredonia, 22.0 inches
- Mayville, 21.0 inches
- Brocton, 18.3 inches
- Silver Creek, 17.0 inches
Erie County
- Springville, 19.0 inches
- Holland, 18.4 inches
- Sardinia, 17.0 inches
- Hamburg, 15.0 inches
- Boston, 13.9 inches
- East Concord, 13.0 inches
- Colden, 12 inches
- West Falls, 11.0 inches
- West Seneca, 11.0 inches
- Blasdell, 9.5 inches
- Orchard Park, 8.5 inches
- Glenwood, 8.0 inches
- Alden, 7.8 inches
- South Wales, 7.3 inches
- Wales, 7.0 inches
- Eden, 4 inches
Wyoming County
- Arcade, 13 inches
More snow is expected throughout the day on Sunday and a Lake Effect snow warning remains in place for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties until Monday night until 7 pm.
Travel continues to be an issue in the affected areas and a travel advisory is in place for parts of Southern Erie County.
