Here are snow totals as of 12/2/24 at 10 am.

The first major snowstorm of the season has left plenty of snow across parts of Western New York.

The lake effect snowstorm has hit the Southern Tier and Southtowns pretty hard while leaving much of the Northtowns with just a dusting.

Here is a look at some snow totals from this weekend as of 5 am according to WGRZ

Cattaraugus County

Perrysburg, 37.6 inches

Cattaraugus, 29.0 inches

South Dayton, 21.0 inches

West Valley, 19.7 inches

Yorkshire, 15 inches

Cassadaga, 34.9 inches

Dunkirk, 32.0 inches

Chautauqua County

Mayville, 30.0 inches

Dewittville, 27.5 inches

Silver Creek, 24.0 inches

Fredonia, 22.0 inches

Mayville, 21.0 inches

Brocton, 18.3 inches

Silver Creek, 17.0 inches

Erie County

Springville, 19.0 inches

Holland, 18.4 inches

Sardinia, 17.0 inches

Hamburg, 15.0 inches

Boston, 13.9 inches

East Concord, 13.0 inches

Colden, 12 inches

West Falls, 11.0 inches

West Seneca, 11.0 inches

Blasdell, 9.5 inches

Orchard Park, 8.5 inches

Glenwood, 8.0 inches

Alden, 7.8 inches

South Wales, 7.3 inches

Wales, 7.0 inches

Eden, 4 inches

Wyoming County

Arcade, 13 inches More snow is expected throughout the day on Sunday and a Lake Effect snow warning remains in place for Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie counties until Monday night until 7 pm. READ MORE: TODAY'S SNOW COULD BE MAJOR DISADVANTAGE FOR BUFFALO BILLS Travel continues to be an issue in the affected areas and a travel advisory is in place for parts of Southern Erie County.

