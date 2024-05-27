Open Letter To New York Shoppers: Stop Doing This!

The unofficial start to Summer is here and most people have Monday off and will be hosting or attending a BBQ or party.

Of course, you will need food and drinks for the party, which means people will be out and about shopping this weekend. A lot of people will be, which means people will be using the self-checkouts a lot. Please make sure you are NOT this person at the store this weekend.

This happened to me twice a lot over the past couple of weeks and it is VERY annoying.

People who are done using the self-checkout end up staying at the checkout area talking with someone. They are done, there is a line, but it seems like they don't care and they are going to take a checkout register and sit there and talk.

Once when I was in the checkout line, a lady ended up having her dog with her and after she was done checking out she was talking to the Walmart employee for like five minutes.

I don't mind if they chat, but the lady should of move out of the way to carry on their conversation. It WAS obvious that there was a line, and the employee should also have been respectful of the people in line and moved to the side with the lady to continue their talk.

So if you are out shopping and using the self-checkout, please scan and pack your items and move along. Let the other people who just want to get their groceries, go ahead and pay and go home!

