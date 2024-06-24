Cameras Being Installed On School Buses In Buffalo, New York

Starting on July 1st, every school bus in the city of Buffalo will have a set of cameras to help deter dangerous driving near them.

Buffalo Mayor Bryon Brown announced that the city school district has teamed up with a national company called "Bus Patrol" to install the cameras to catch and ticket drivers who pass a stop school bus.

“Driving past a stopped school bus is extremely dangerous. Our children are on these school buses on a daily basis. We need to take every precaution to ensure students get to and from school safely,” said Mayor Brown. “This is a new initiative that will help keep students safe as they get on and off school buses in the city of Buffalo.”

Cameras will be installed on the arm of the stop sign on school buses and they will be activated when the arm is extended. Using an AI program, the cameras will look for drivers who passed a stopped school bus.

The video will be sent to be reviewed by police and if they determine that the driver violated the law, a ticket will be issued in the mail. First-time offenders will be fined $250.

A trial run of the cameras will start on July 1st and drivers will be sent just a warning then starting with the new school

The cost of the installation and running of the cameras won't be paid by taxpayers. Bus Patrol takes care of the cost and in return they take a percentage of the money colled in fines.

