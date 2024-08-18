Soon shoppers in the Village of Lancaster will need to find a new place to go.

After 22 years, Save-A-Lot located in the heart of the Village of Lancaster announced they will be closing their doors next month.

According to a post on their Facebook page, they said their final day will be September 7th. They didn't announce why they were closing in the post.

We are saddened to announce that we will be closing permanently on Saturday, September 7th. We appreciate the support that the residents of Lancaster have given us for 22 years and we will miss being a part of this community. We also want to thank our dedicated employees for their hard work in serving the community for so many years.

They did thank all their customers and workers who have been with them for the past 22 years.

There have been some rumors that a Dash's or other grocery store could move into that area where Save-A-Lot is but nothing has been confirmed.

The good news is that there are still several Save-A-Lot locations in Western New York. The closest one to the Village of Lancaster is in West Seneca on the corner of Union and French roads.

You can find the Save-A-Lot near you by clicking HERE.

Save-A-Lot is not the only retail store set to close in Western New York. Last week Big Lots announced they would be closing down a couple of locations here in Western New York. According to a press release from Big Lots, the two locations at Linden Corners on Delaware Ave and the spot on South Ogden will be closing.

