Big Money Powerball Winners In New York

It was a lucky weekend for Powerball players here in New York State.

The New York State Lottery announced that 3 “Big Money” winning tickets were sold from Saturday’s drawing.

Each one of those tickets matched 4 out of 5 numbers and had the Powerball and won $50,000.

Saturday's winning Powerball numbers were: 19-36-37-42-59 with a Poweball of 19

No one claimed the grand prize, so the jackpot for tonight’s drawing is up to $88 million dollars.

If your looking for an edge when it comes to winning the Powerball jackpot, you might consider buying your next ticket at one of these spots.

According to a study done by nbcnewyork.com, one store in the state has sold more winning lottery tickets than any other chain of stores.

Before we get to the luckiest, looking at this list, there are a couple of great alternatives to go and get a lottery ticket from.

The 3rd luckiest store chain for lottery tickets is Wegmans. They sold 281 big winning tickets since 2012.

The 2nd luckiest store chain is Tops. They have sold over 350 winning lottery tickets of $5000 or more since 2012.

And now for the luckiest store chain to get your lottery ticket from:

7-11

Yes, the convenience store chain has sold over 1000 winning lottery tickets that had a jackpot of $5000 or more.

So if you are looking for all the competitive advantages when it comes to winning the lottery, you may want to change your mind about where you buy your ticket from.

Heck, you might even want to buy a ticket from each store chain to help your chances of winning.

