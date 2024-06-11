Roadwork Will Shutdown Ramps Along The 90 In Western New York
If you are doing any traveling along the 90 tonight just be aware of some roadwork that could impact your travels.
Summertime is road construction season and crews will be out tonight working on the ramp from the 90 to the Depew exit.
The ramps will be closed tonight starting at 10 pm and go until Tuesday morning at 5 am.
The right lane of the 90 Westbound is closed just beyond Exit 59 in Dunkirk.
The ramp from the 90 westbound to 290 (Exit 50) will have lane restrictions tonight from 8 pm until 11:30 pm.
Abbott Road both Northbound and Southbound will have lane restrictions from North Drive to Route 179 until July 12th.
The 190 Northbound and Southbound will have lane restrictions from Exit 17 to Exit 19 through June 14th.
The 198 both Eastbound and Westbound will have lane restrictions from Parkside Avenue to Delaware Avenue on Tuesday from 7 pm until 11 pm.
You can see the latest road construction projects HERE.
