If you are doing any traveling along the 90 tonight just be aware of some roadwork that could impact your travels.

Summertime is road construction season and crews will be out tonight working on the ramp from the 90 to the Depew exit.

The ramps will be closed tonight starting at 10 pm and go until Tuesday morning at 5 am.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields Mon-Fri 6am-10am

The right lane of the 90 Westbound is closed just beyond Exit 59 in Dunkirk.

The ramp from the 90 westbound to 290 (Exit 50) will have lane restrictions tonight from 8 pm until 11:30 pm.

Abbott Road both Northbound and Southbound will have lane restrictions from North Drive to Route 179 until July 12th.

The 190 Northbound and Southbound will have lane restrictions from Exit 17 to Exit 19 through June 14th.

The 198 both Eastbound and Westbound will have lane restrictions from Parkside Avenue to Delaware Avenue on Tuesday from 7 pm until 11 pm.

Get our free mobile app

You can see the latest road construction projects HERE.

New York State's 5 Most Dangerous Roads [RANKED] With plenty of big cities and numerous busy highways, it should come as no surprise New York state is unfortunately home to some of the most dangerous roads in the nation. While you would expect New York City to be the home of such roadways (2 on this list), the danger is not limited to the Big Apple. According to Catalano Law, 3 New York State's 5 most dangerous roads live mostly Upstate and should be navigated with the most extreme caution. Here are the 5 most dangerous in the Empire State. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

New York State Spending $100 Million To Fix 66 Roads