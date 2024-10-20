Restaurants Open On Thanksgiving Day In Buffalo New York
Not everyone likes to cook for Thanksgiving and if you are not headed out to a family or friend's house some places in Western New York will be open to serve you.
Here is a look at some places in Western New York that will be open for breakfast, lunch, or dinner on Thanksgiving Day.
The six restaurants at the Seneca Niagara Casino
- Three Sisters - 7 AM - 10 PM
- The Western Door - 5 PM - 9 PM
- Blues Burger Bar - 11 AM - 9 PM
- Full Plate Eatery - 4 PM - 9 PM
- Koi - 5 PM - 9 PM
- La Cascata - 5 PM - 9 PM
READ MORE: CHECK OUT SOME OF THE MOST ROMANTIC RESTAURANTS IN WESTERN NEW YORK
Texas de Brazil will be open starting at Noon.
Patina 250 will be offering a pre-fixed menu on Thanksgiving
Orazio's is offering a Thanksgiving buffet and a special Thanksgiving to-go menu.
Salvatore's Italian Gardens - They will have a special Thanksgiving menu along with their regular menu. They will also be offering a to-go menu.
Of course these places might change their hours and even decide to close on Thanksgiving, so if you plan on dining out on Turkey Day you should double check with the restaurant before heading out.
READ MORE: CHECK OUT SOME OF THE BEST PLACES IN WESTERN NEW YORK TO GET AMAZING PASTA
If none of those places are to your liking, just know that you can cross over the border and enjoy a nice meal at one of the many restaurants in Canada. They will be open since they celebrate their Thanksgiving in October.
40 Amazing Places For Lunch In Western New York
Gallery Credit: Dave Fields