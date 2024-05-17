Top Alternatives To Red Lobster In Western New York

Seafood lovers across Western New York got some really bad news this week.

All three Reb Lobsters locations in the 716 were shutdown by the corporate office due to the financial struggles of the company.

So where can seafood lovers go for their next meal?

Check out some amazing seafood spots in the 716.

Known for its steaks, Buffalo Chophouse also has a huge selection of seafood. From fresh oysters and shrimp, to surf and turf, if you love seafood you will love Buffalo Chophouse. just know the price will be a bit more than you would pay at Red Lobster.

Another steakhouse in Buffalo that serves amazing seafood. They offer Lobster toast, a seafood tower, and King Crab Legs among other seafood dishes. Just like the Buffalo Chophouse, expect to pay more than you did at Reb Lobster.

Located at the Galleria, Aloha Crab has plenty of seafood to offer you. Their price point is also much closer to what you would pay at Red Lobster.

Named one of the Top 100 restaurants in the US, this Hamburg staple is a perfect place to grab some seafood. Jumbo Scallops and fresh-caught trout are just some of the choices you have at Lucia's on the Lake. They also offer lobster tails and for an app "bang bang Shrimp".

Located on Maple Road in Amherst, Storming Crab sells seafood by the pound along with lobsters, apps, and other treats. You can order shrimp, blue crab, mussels, and more. The price point will be around the same as Red Lobster.

