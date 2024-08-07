Record Number Of Confirmed Tornados In New York State

The EF-1 tornado that was confirmed in the City of Buffalo on Monday helped set a new record in New York State.

Monday's tornado was the 26th confirmed tornado in New York State in 2024 which is a new record for the most tornados confirmed in one year.

According to the State Weather Risk Communication Center, the old record was 25 confirmed tornados which happened back in 1992. Both 1998 and 2011 each had 23 confirmed tornados to hold 3rd place on the list of most tornados in one year.

Monday's tornado came as somewhat of a surprise as much of the area where under a risk for severe thunderstorms but not for a risk of tornados.

Several different factors all came together to allow the tornado to form in downtown Buffalo. The risk of severe weather is not over just yet. Another round of possible severe thunderstorms and damaging winds are possible today in parts of New York State.

Also, there will be a chance of heavy rain, flooding, and possible tornados later this week in the Eastern part of New York State as the remnants of Hurricane Debby are expected to move up the East Coast and through parts of New York.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a warning to New York residents about the upcoming severe weather this week.



