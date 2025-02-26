Extra Rebate Checks Could Be Coming For New Yorkers

It seems that this year is the year the Government is looking to give some money back to the people.

There are two current proposals that would give back around $5500 to taxpayers in New York State.

The first proposal came from New York Governor Kathy Hochul who announced she wanted to issue New York State's first ever inflation refund check. According to her proposal, joint tax filers in New York State who make $300,000 or less will receive a $500 payment, and all single New York taxpayers who make $150,000 or less will receive a $300 payment.

The payments would be issued if the New York State legislature approves Hochul's state budget.

Officials with DOGE are also proposing a refund check to all American taxpayers. The current proposal would take 20% of the proposed $2 trillion dollar in savings that DOGE is slashing from Government waste and send it back to taxpayers.

Under the proposal, a $5000 check would be issued to nearly 80 million tax-paying households after DOGE completes it work by its target date of July 2026.

This proposal would need to be approved by the US government before any refund checks would be issued.

The US Government did issue Economic Impact Payments to citizens back in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic. They could use the same platform to issue the DOGE refund checks in 2026.