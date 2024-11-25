Popular New York Restaurant Closing After 40 Years In Business

Another long-running restaurant has announced they will be closing their doors after being in business for 40 years.

According to several posts online, Al-E-Oops in Lancaster is set to close next Wednesday, just one day ahead of Thanksgiving.

Al-E-Oops is located at 5389 Genesee Street in Lancaster and is known for its BBQ.

According to their website, the location of Al-E-Oops was in the same building as the old General Store and Stage Coach which celebrated its 200th anniversary in 2023.

There is no word yet if a new restaurant will take over that location when Al-E-Oops closes next week.

Al-E-Oops is not the only restaurant that will be shutting down. Both Wendy's and Burger King announced this month that they will be shutting down locations across the country.

Both of the fast food chains are closing old/outdated locations with the hope of renovating them and re-opening some of them in 2025. They have not yet announced which locations will be shutting down.

This is also the second major closing to happen in Lancaster this year. After 22 years, Save-A-Lot located in the heart of the Village of Lancaster closed down in October. There have been rumors of a Dash's market or another grocery store planning on moving into that space, but nothing has been confirmed.