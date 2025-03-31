Start planning ahead, It will be a bit easier to celebrate "Cinco De Mayo" this year.

A popular Mexican restaurant announced it will open its third location on "Cinco de Mayo," giving you another place to check out and celebrate.

Popular Mexican Restaurant Opening New Location In Western New York

Papi Grande's, which has a restaurant in Amherst and along the Buffalo waterfront, is set to open its third location in Lancaster on May 5th.

According to their post on social media, the new location will be at 20 West Main Street in the Village of Lancaster and will have a huge outdoor patio along with a full-service restaurant.

They are also in the process of hiring for their new location. If you are interested, you can get all the information and submit a resume HERE.

Papi Grande's will become the third Mexican restaurant to open in the Lancaster area. Currently, there are two other Mexican restaurants, Margaritas Mexican Cantina on the Depew/Lancaster border on Transit Road and El Amigo Tacos and Mexican Restaurant on Broadway on the Depew/Lancaster border, serving that area.

It is always good to hear about restaurants opening or expanding. It was just a couple of months ago that a long-time restaurant shut its doors for good in Lancaster.

Al-E-Oops closed its doors for good last November after 40 years in business. The owners decided it was time to move on. At least check; nothing new has opened in that location.