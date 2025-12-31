It looks like one of the most famous pizza places in the US is expanding again here in Western New York.

I was driving around the other day, running some errands, when I saw this sign.

Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 Photo Credit: Dave Fields/TSM2025 loading...

Pizza Hut Is Opening Soon In Hamburg, New York

I was excited to see that another Pizza Hut is set to open in Western New York, this time in the Southtowns. There are currently 7 other Pizza Hut locations in the 716, but all of them are in the Northtowns and the City of Buffalo.

This location will be the first one in the Southtowns and is located at 140 Pine Street in Hamburg. There was no sign that said when the location would be open, but they are actively hiring for that location.

Pizza Hut Hiring For Newest Location

According to the sign, you can go online and apply for jobs for the newest location. They are currently hiring a Restaurant General Manager, an Assistant Manager, customer service reps, team members, and more.

If you are interested in applying, you can click HERE.

I remember growing up in West Seneca, and we would go to Pizza Hut at least once a month as kids. I also remember them doing the reading contest, and I know that I won some free pizza when I was a kid.

I also loved those red plastic cups that you used to get when you went in for the buffet. Sadley it looks like this location in Hamburg will be take-out and delivery only.