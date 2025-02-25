Pizza Lovers Will Love This Restaurant In Western New York

If you love pizza there is one place in Western New York that you will want to check out.

One of the biggest issues that most families have when they order pizza is that everyone wants something different.

Most times, you will just settle on a cheese and pepperoni pizza because that is the classic and most people will eat it.

But what if you want something different, something unique? Well, you might want to take a trip to Hamburg, New York.

Located on Main Street in Hamburg, Butera's Villiage Brew House offers a very unique pizza dish. As part of their appetizer list, they offer pizza flights.

Yes, a pizza flight is just like a beer or whiskey flight. You get to pick three of the pizzas offered by Butera's and they are served as a smaller pizza.

My wife and I tried this over the weekend and we ordered a Beef on Weck pizza, a Sriracha Chicken Club pizza, and a Stinger pizza.

All three pizzas were not ones we would normally order since we never had them before, but after having the Pizza Flight, we would for sure order a large verison of any of them.

This option is perfect for a family that can't agree on the type of pizza to order for lunch or dinner.

A pizza flight will run you $20 at Butera's.

That is not the only flight that is unique in Western New York. Fiesta Bamba offers Margarita Flights where you can try a flight of their very tasty margaritas.