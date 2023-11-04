Two Towns Delay Parking Bans In Western New York

Christmas music, snow on the ground, and no cars in the street are three things we are used to here in Western New York. Now that we have reached November and the weather is expected to get colder and snowier many towns in Western New York are getting ready to implement their overnight parking bans.

Two towns announced on social media that they decided to push back the overnight parking bans because the weather isn't expected to be very bad.

The Town of Tonawanda is also delaying the start of its overnight parking restrictions. The overnight parking ban will start on November 15th at 2:01 am.

Most of the other parking bans will have already started or will begin shortly. You can see all the overnight parking bans HERE.

