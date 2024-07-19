5 Stores We Would Love To Shop At Again In Western New York
Today kicks off Amazon Prime Days and while it is nice to sit at home and order stuff that arrives in just a couple of days, back in the day it was magical to venture out to some of the cool stores across Western New York.
So as you scan Amazon for deals today and tomorrow, here is a look at 5 Stores we would love to shop in again in Western New York.
CHILD WORLD
This toy store was located on Transit Road right near the Eastern Hills Mall.
HILLS DEPARTMENT STORE
AMES DEPARTMENT STORE
AM&A'S
For years, my parent would take us downtown to see the Christmas window display. As for shopping, usually, a present from AM&As meant a nice sweater.
BRAND NAMES
Located at the corner of Union Road and Walden, I remember my parents always taking us there to get small appliances and some of the newer toys that were available.
