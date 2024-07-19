5 Stores We Would Love To Shop At Again In Western New York

Today kicks off Amazon Prime Days and while it is nice to sit at home and order stuff that arrives in just a couple of days, back in the day it was magical to venture out to some of the cool stores across Western New York.

So as you scan Amazon for deals today and tomorrow, here is a look at 5 Stores we would love to shop in again in Western New York.

CHILD WORLD

This toy store was located on Transit Road right near the Eastern Hills Mall.

HILLS DEPARTMENT STORE

We used to go to the HIlls on Union Road and that is where my parents would get our "expensive" gifts and put them on layaway. Each week my mom would go and pay for the layaway and I would always get popcorn.

AMES DEPARTMENT STORE

Located in the Southgate plaza, we used to always look for after-Christmas deals at Ames. Also, my brother Ed worked there for a couple of years when he was in high school.

AM&A'S

For years, my parent would take us downtown to see the Christmas window display. As for shopping, usually, a present from AM&As meant a nice sweater.

BRAND NAMES

Located at the corner of Union Road and Walden, I remember my parents always taking us there to get small appliances and some of the newer toys that were available.

