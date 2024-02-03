Old Farmers Almanac Calling For Frosty February In New York

It looks like the month of February will be a frosty one across New York State.

Looking ahead with the extended forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac, the weather will be very different in the first half of the month compared to the second half.

Starting in Western and North Central New York, February will start pretty cold, but then warmer and wetter weather will move across the region.

Temperatures are expected to be below average for the month, but there will be above-average precipitation.

Feb 1-10Snow showers north, flurries south; very cold
Feb 11-12Snowstorm, very cold
Feb 13-17Rainy, mild
Feb 18-20Rain, then snow; chilly
Feb 21-24Sunny, mild
Feb 25-29Rainy, mild
Februarytemperature 26° (4° below avg.)
precipitation 4.5" (2" above avg.)

For Central New York, it looks like it will be the same. A frosty start will give way to some milder temperatures, but overall it will be colder than normal with more precipitation than normal.

Feb 1-10Snow showers north, flurries south; very cold
Feb 11-12Snowstorm, very cold
Feb 13-17Rainy, mild
Feb 18-20Rain, then snow; chilly
Feb 21-24Sunny, mild
Feb 25-29Rainy, mild
Februarytemperature 26° (4° below avg.)
precipitation 4.5" (2" above avg.)
In Eastern and downstate New York, there will be more sunshine than in the rest of the state, but temperatures will be cooler than normal for February. Temperatures will be below average but the precipitation will only be slightly above average.

Flurries, then sunny; frigid
Feb 13-19Snow showers north, rainy south; mild
Feb 20-22Flurries north, sunny south; mild
Feb 23-29Rainy, mild
Februarytemperature 20° (3° below avg.)
precipitation 3.5" (1" above avg.)

You can get the latest extended forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac HERE.


