Summer 2025 could be just the same as last summer, and that means a HOT summer for New York State.

Last year was the hottest summer on record, and according to the Old Farmer's Almanac's Summer forecast, this summer could be just as hot.

Old Farmer's Almanac Summer Weather Prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for two types of summer this year, depending on where you live in New York State. One part of New York will be hot and wet, while the other part will be hot and dry.

Western New York Summer 2025 Prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a hot and wet summer in Western New York. Most places along Lake Erie and parts of Lake Ontario are looking for a hot and wet summer with above-average temperatures and precipitation.

Central and Downstate New York Summer Prediction

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a hot and dry summer for most of New York. That will be the trend for most of the western part of the East Coast, and it looks like temperatures could be just as hot as it was in 2024.

Photo Credit: Old Farmers Almanac Photo Credit: Old Farmer's Almanac loading...

When Does Summer Start In New York?

While the first day of meteorological summer begins on June 1, the June solstice, which most people think of as the start of summer, starts on June 20. The summer temperatures look like they will arrive before those dates. May is looking like it will be warmer than normal for most of New York State.