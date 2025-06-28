Old Farmer’s Almanac: July Will Be Hot And Wet In New York State

It looks like our summer fun in New York will be dampened a little bit by Mother Nature.

According to the Old Farmer's Almanac's 60-Day Forecast, things are expected to be warmer and wetter than normal for New York State

July Weather Prediction For Western New York

The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for temperatures to be around 3 degrees warmer than normal for the month of July. We will also have around 2 more inches of precipitation than normal.

The nicest week of the month looks to be the week of July 16th.

July Weather Prediction for Central New York

The 60-day forecast from the Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for well above average temperatures. Temperatures are expected to average out to around 77 degrees, which is around 3 degrees warmer than normal.

The nicest days of July look to be the 17th, 18th, and 19th, where there will be sunshine, but it will be cooler than normal.

July Weather Prediction For Eastern New York

It looks like July will be rainy and warm in the Eastern part of the state. The average temperature will be 72 degrees, which is two degrees warmer than normal. It looks like it will rain most of the month as well.

The nicest days of July look to be July 5th through the 8th.

You can check out the complete Old Farmer's Almanac long-range forecast HERE

