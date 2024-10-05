NYSEG Rate Hike Coming For Users In New York

If you are a NYSEG user in New York State you can expect your bill to increase again.

Many users have complained about an increase in their monthly bills after smart meters were installed, but get ready for another price hike in 2025.

Next year's rate increase is part of the New York State's Public Service Commission vote that unanimously approved a 22% increase in rates over a three-year period back in July of 2023.

The third and final rate increase will go into effect in May of 2025 and users can expect to pay between $5 and $11 more per month depending on if they use gas or electricity at their home.

Overall electric users will be paying around $25 more per month after the next increase, while gas users will be paying around an extra $12 per month.

New York State's Public Service Commission voted to approve the proposed rate increase to allow NYSEG to cover expected increases in operational costs and allow the company to hire around 200 more workers.

At the time of this writing, there was no upcoming rate increase pending with the New York State's Public Service Commission from NYSEG, so it looks like that rate increase in 2025 could be the last one for a while.

You can learn more about the rate increase and see when NYSEG is planning on installing smart meters in homes near you by clicking HERE.

