November 15th Could Bring Massive Snowstorm To New York

If things continue to move the way they are right now you will need some snow gear in the middle of November.

A current weather model is showing possible snowstorms forming on November 15th and lasting until the 20th in parts of New York State.

Arctic weather is set to sweep down from the Canadian Northwest and will bring plenty of cold temperatures and snow/sleet into the state.

Of course, this is an early weather model and things can change.

Normally we usually get our first measurable snow in the middle of November in New York State with the average date around November 8th.

This would come a little later than that but could drop a lot more snow than normal.

Now would be the perfect time to make sure you have all your snow gear ready.

Both The Farmer's Almanac and The Old Farmer's Almanac have called for a colder and snowier winter this year than in years past for New York State.

You can check out their Winter Weather Predictions for New York State down below.

CHECK OUT THE OLD FARMER'S ALMANAC 2024/25 WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION

CHECK OUT THE FARMER'S ALMANAC 2024/25 WINTER WEATHER PREDICTION