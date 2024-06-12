Solar Storm Could Produce Northern Lights In New York

A new solar storm has impacted the Earth's atmosphere and this could be great news if you want to see the Northern Lights here in New York.

The storm started this past Thursday and part of it has impacted the Earth's atmosphere which will help drop the Southern line of the Northern Lights into parts of New York State.

If the Northern Lights do become visible they would be very faint and most likely won't be visible to the naked eye. You will need to use a camera to take a photo to capture the Northern Lights tonight.

WHAT IS THE AURORA BOREALIS?

The Northern Lights or Polar Lights happen when the light from the sun hits the magnetic fields of the Earth's atmosphere and produces a variety of colors.

WHEN CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS?

Usually, the best time to see Aurora Borealis is between November and February but it is possible to see it outside those times. Usually, the best time to see the Northern Lights is 9 pm and 2 am.

CAN I SEE THE NORTHERN LIGHTS WITH THE NAKED EYE?

Yes, you can, but what you see won't look like the photos you see on the internet. Cameras use a form of long exposure and this allows for the capture of colors and details that are impossible for the human eye to detect.

