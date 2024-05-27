Why Lawn Mowers Are Quiet In New York?

You might have noticed that some of your neighbors have taken the month of May off from mowing their lawns.

So what is behind keeping the lawnmowers in the garage in New York?

That would be the "No Mow May" movement. Many people are trying to help the bee population across the state by skipping mowing their lawns this month so the bees have more places to pollinate.

Feel Good Mornings With Dave Fields

Several cities across the country joined the "No Mow May" movement and encouraged residents to keep their lawnmowers quiet during the month of May.

Springtime is crucial to bees as it begins their life cycle. Newly emerged native bees are hungry and will look to fly from flower to flower to get nectar and pollen.

By not mowing in the month of May you are allowing floral resources that may be hard to find, to be available for the bees.

By allowing your lawn and the flowers on it to grow longer and bloom, your lawn can provide the nectar and pollen to help bees in your area thrive.

If you can't or don't want to go the whole month without mowing, maybe reduced the number of times you mow the lawn in the month.

