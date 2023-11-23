Night Time Snow Tubing Returns This Winter To New York

As some people eagerly await the first major snowfall of this year, know that one of the coolest outdoor activities is set to come back this winter.

According to their website, Peek'n Peaks is set to bring back their amazing lunar lights snow tubing program.

Peek'n Peak Resort is home to a massive snow tube hill that lights up at night and it makes for an incredible evening of fun. Lunar Lights Snow tubing begins at dusk every night the tubing hill is open and is part of the tubing package.

Lunar Lights turns the tubing hill into a party with a DJ, crazy lights show, and so much more.

The tubing hill is currently closed until we get some snow here in Western New York. The cost to go tubing is $25 for two hours.

Peek'n Peak Resort is located in Clymer, New York which is about 90 minutes away from downtown Buffalo.

If you don't want to make the 90-minute drive down to Peek'n Peak Resort, there are some other tubing places closer to Buffalo.

Holiday Valley offers tubing during the wintertime. They are set to open up their tubing hill in January and usually run only on the weekends.

You can check out their schedule HERE.

If you want to skip the tubing and hit the sledding slopes there are plenty of places across Western New York. From Tonawanda Creek Park to Chestnut Ridge Hill, to Como Park hitting the slopes on a sled is easy to do in Western New York.

Check out a list of amazing sledding places in Western New York HERE.

